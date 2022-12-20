Brizy raises $2.4M to develop the first multi-platform website builder.

Brizy, a next-gen multi-platform website builder, announced a successful first funding round led by renowned VC firm Fuel Ventures. This investment will fund the startup's growth and product development roadmap.

Exciting news in the world of website builders, Brizy.io, the platform allowing non-techies to build 'no-code' websites, announced that it raised $2.4M in its seed investment round led by Fuel Ventures, one of Europe’s most active VCs in the technology sector. Brizy also shared news on the release of its new on-premise website builder solution, Brizy Local, an innovative, secure, and scalable enterprise solution for SaaS businesses needing a web-content builder on their infrastructure.

“Deciding to invest in Brizy was easy,” shared Mark Pearson, Founder and Managing Partner at Fuel Ventures. “We receive several hundred investment proposals monthly but only invest in 10-15 per year. Brizy has a world-class product, a proven track record and business model, a strong team of founders, and an exciting lineup of products in the pipeline. Even with the recent slowdown of VC activity, we felt confident that Brizy will take the website builder market by storm.”

According to Brizy CEO and Co-founder Dimi Baitanciuc, the old ways of building websites are simply not working to meet the growing demand of people establishing businesses and personal brands online. Brizy envisions a world where everyone is able to create their website in minutes. Thanks to the partnership with Fuel Ventures, a renowned firm that funds innovative tech startups, Brizy is excited to continue its vision.

“We are extremely grateful and even more proud that we managed to raise investment funding during these challenging times. This shows that we are 100% on track to developing the world’s greatest website builder for resellers, agencies, and end users,” said Dimi.

Looking back at its foundational years, where the startup faced the ups and downs of every new business, Dimi shares that those formative years helped create new and exciting products that continue to make website creation easier.

Brizy started in 2018 with Brizy for WordPress, bringing a unique premise to the website builder space. While the space was seemingly overcrowded, no solid infrastructure was built to help non-techies. The startup introduced an easier way to get things done, leading to its growth in the space, amassing over 90k active installs and 3.5M+ downloads. In 2019, Brizy Cloud launched a SaaS platform that offers website building in the cloud, hosting, CDN, SSL, and optimizations. The platform has since grown to host more than 300k projects.

Linking Brizy WordPress and Brizy Cloud created the first multi-platform website builder that gives clients free rein inside the ecosystem. Brizy has also been working on its B2B vertical through a white-label reseller program. This will allow hosting providers access to the multi-platform website builder and APIs to offer Brizy PRO to their clients. The funding will enable Brizy to further bolster its platform agnostic way of creating websites on any platform.

Along with aggressive plans to develop new and exciting products, the new investment will also help the startup accelerate growth, build its team, and fuel sales and marketing efforts while maintaining the best user experience in website building.

Media Contact

Brizy

Nils Decker

United Kingdom