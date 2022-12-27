Global Sisters Marketplace accelerates economic security among female entrepreneurs
Wiradjuri woman, and Chocolate on Purpose founder, Fiona Harrison, Australia’s first Indigenous hand made chocolate infused with native botanicals
Financial independence and economic security for women-led micro businesses through Australia’s first not-for-profit all-female marketplace.
- 46 per cent are over 50 years old
- 33 per cent live with a disability or are a carer for a person with a disability
- 27 per cent identify as a migrant or refugee
- 3 percent are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders.
The Global Sisters Marketplace is a pathway created to accelerate the ability for women-led micro-businesses to be financially independent through business. Sales, particularly during holiday spending such as Christmas, accelerate their ability to sustain an income that acts as a financial buffer and offers security to weather the on-flow of events caused by COVID that is dramatically increasing the cost of living.
“The Marketplace is an essential and proven successful tool to provide the Sisters with an online platform to sell their products and services and make an income”, says Mandy Richards, founder at Global Sisters, and Pro Bono Australia Impact 25 winner, “Once their products are on the Marketplace, it gives us the opportunity to continue to educate, incubate and accelerate their micro-businesses to ensure they are progressing along the Global Sisters Impact Roadmap towards long term economic security”.
According to the ABS, Australian men are two-thirds more likely to be self-employed than their female counterparts. However, through the support of the Global Sisters coaching programs and the extensive network of support, many women are creating jobs for themselves and earning income through their businesses. Global Sisters report that 77 per cent are earning an income from their micro-business while 15 per cent are earning more than $2000 a month with contributing sales from the Global Sisters Marketplace.
Fiona Harrison, a proud Wiradjuri woman and founder at Chocolate on Purpose™, found herself without a job after COVID hit. Over 50 and with little superannuation after divorce, Fiona was concerned about her economic security - including the realistic prospect of being homeless in retirement. With the help of Global Sisters, she has converted her passion project into a full-time sustainable business. “I had to leave my job during COVID, and sales of my chocolate were heavily disrupted by lockdowns. Lack of superannuation was a big decider for me so I connected with Global Sisters to see if my business could be my main source of income. Almost instantly, Mandy and the team uploaded my products to the Marketplace to open the opportunity to immediately start earning”, recalls Fiona. Within less than two years, Fiona is generating a business profit, which she uses to pay the mortgage on her home.
Global Sisters has supported over 5500 Australian women, helping them overcome barriers so they can create and grow their own businesses and become financially independent. The Global Sisters Marketplace, which already comprises over 400 female-founded businesses collectively selling over 4000 products, is the first-of-its-kind; a not-for-profit online Marketplace that supports female-founded micro-businesses. The platform makes it easy for customers to shop ethically, and with purpose - and at the same time, helps women create their own economic future and start ripples of change for generations to come. Global Sisters estimates the Sisters have reinvested $9.1m of business income into their families and community in the last year.
