A Calmer Take on ‘Hyperspace’

Can you really travel like a fighter pilot, or faster than the speed of light or even “ludicrous speed”? With plenty of references to “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” and even “Spaceballs,” the A. James Clark School of Engineering tackles questions about space travel in the new installment of its video explainer series, “Ask an Engineer.”

Here, Keystone Lecturer Jarred Young '09, M.S. '13, Ph.D. '17, along with Lindsay Newman, an undergraduate student majoring in fire protection engineering, explore the fact, fiction and inspiration in sci-fi film, TV and video games.