Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,344 in the last 365 days.

A Calmer Take on ‘Hyperspace’

Can you really travel like a fighter pilot, or faster than the speed of light or even “ludicrous speed”? With plenty of references to “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” and even “Spaceballs,” the A. James Clark School of Engineering tackles questions about space travel in the new installment of its video explainer series, “Ask an Engineer.”

Here, Keystone Lecturer Jarred Young '09, M.S. '13, Ph.D. '17, along with Lindsay Newman, an undergraduate student majoring in fire protection engineering, explore the fact, fiction and inspiration in sci-fi film, TV and video games.

You just read:

A Calmer Take on ‘Hyperspace’

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.