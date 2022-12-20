SLIMPACT® Launches XL Stack Hurricane Window System
Faour Glass Technologies announces their newest addition to their family of frameless hurricane impact glazing solutions: SLIMPACT® XL Stack window system.TAMPA, FL, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SLIMPACT® by Faour Glass Technologies, a leading provider of custom architectural glazing products for the high-end residential and commercial markets, is excited to announce the latest addition to their family of frameless hurricane impact glazing solutions. SLIMPACT® XL Stack is engineered using Florida Product Approval (FL #25673.3) for HVHZ large-missile with design pressures of +/- 75 PSF.
The XL Stack is now available in up to 5 panels of 12’ widths x 8’ heights capable of completing a 40’ high opening. This new glazing solution offers discerning residential and commercial building owners the option to use the innovative frameless SLIMPACT® XL window system in vertical and stacked applications. Engineered with structurally glazed horizontal joints, SLIMPACT® XL Stack eliminates bulky aluminum mullions, providing unobstructed views with unparalleled beauty and performance.
To download the SLIMPACT® XL Stack product sheet click here. For more information on SLIMPACT® visit www.slimpact.com or call 813.884.3297.
# # #
About Faour Glass Technologies and SLIMPACT® – An innovator in stunning, high-performance residential and commercial glazing since 1975, Faour Glass Technologies offers complete integration—from design through engineering to fabrication and installation—providing some of the most unique custom glass solutions in the world. SLIMPACT®, a Faour Glass Technologies innovation, is the first frameless impact glazing system that offers the combination of beauty, elegance, and performance.
SLIMPACT’S corporate headquarters is in Tampa, Florida with showrooms and offices in Naples, Miami and Pompano Beach Florida. For additional information on the company’s products and services, visit www.slimpact.com or call 813.884.3297.
Janet Ryan
Donovan+Associates
+1 314-614-7408
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn