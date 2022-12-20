Governor Baker Nominates Attorney Harold P. Naughton, Jr. as Associate Justice of the District Court 

BOSTON — Today, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Harold P. Naughton, Jr. as Associate Justice of the District Court replacing Judge Margaret Guzman. If confirmed by the Governor’s Council, Mr. Naughton will be eligible to be sworn in when Judge Guzman is appointed as a federal District Court judge.

"Attorney Naughton brings years of public service and dedication to the bench and will continue to serve the people of the Commonwealth well in this role,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am proud to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council.”

“Attorney Naughton possesses years of distinguished and honorable service that make him a well-qualified candidate for the District Court,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “I am pleased to nominate him to the judiciary, and we look forward to the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council.”

The District Court hears a wide range of criminal, civil, housing, juvenile, mental health, and other types of cases. District Court criminal jurisdiction extends to all felonies punishable by a sentence up to five years, and many other specific felonies with greater potential penalties; all misdemeanors; and all violations of city and town ordinances and by-laws. The District Court is located in 62 courts across the Commonwealth.

For more information about the District Court, visit their homepage.

Judicial nominations are subject to the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council. Applicants for judicial openings are reviewed by the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) and recommended to the governor. Governor Baker established the JNC in February 2015 pursuant to Executive Order 558, a non-partisan, non-political Commission composed of volunteers from a cross-section of the Commonwealth's diverse population to screen judicial applications. Twenty-one members were later appointed to the JNC in April 2015.

About Harold P. Naughton, Jr.

Attorney Harold P. Naughton, Jr. began his legal career in 1995 as the principal attorney for Naughton Law Office, which he continues to operate today. Attorney Naughton served as a commissioned officer for the U.S. Army Reserve, Judge Advocate General Corps. from 2003 to 2017. Since 2017, he has served as a senior defense council and operational law attorney for the Massachusetts Army National Guard. From 1995 to 2021, Attorney Naughton served as a State Representative in the Massachusetts House of Representatives representing the Twelfth Worcester District. Attorney Naughton throughout his career has maintained an active presence in his community. He has served on the Clinton Planning Board and the Clinton School Committee. He has acted as an advisor to the President William Clinton Peace Center in Northern Ireland and as an international observer of the Saville Tribunal. Attorney Naughton sat as a member of the Harshbarger Commission and served on the Supreme Judicial Court Committee on Drug Use in the Courts. Attorney Naughton received his bachelor’s degree from Assumption College in 1982 and his juris doctor from Suffolk University School of Law in 1991.

