Governor Appoints Heidi Hedberg Health Commissioner

Today, Governor Mike Dunleavy named Heidi Hedberg to serve as the permanent commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health. Ms. Hedberg was named acting commissioner last month after former Commissioner Adam Crum moved to the Alaska Department of Revenue.

“After working with Commissioner Hedberg the past four years, she has impressed me with her management skills, and ability to enact public health policies that make Alaskans healthier and safer,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Alaskans can be confident that the department responsible for their health and welfare is in good hands.”

“I am greatly honored to be chosen as Commissioner for the Alaska Department of Health. With oversight of public health, behavioral health, services for seniors and Alaskans experiencing disabilities, public assistance programs, and health care services, this department aids every single Alaskan at every stage of life. Our over 1,500 employees are the backbone of the work we do, and I am thankful for their dedication to serving the people of Alaska. Bringing renewed energy and a unified vision for this new department, I look forward to working across divisions to support operations, improve system efficiencies, and support the Healthy Families initiative which recognizes the importance of prevention and strong families as the foundation for a strong economy,” said Commissioner Heidi Hedberg.

Ms. Hedberg has been with the state since 2009, serving in various capacities within the Division of Public Health, Department of Health, and most recently as the Director for the Division of Public Health. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Alaska Pacific University. She moved to the state in 1995 from Seattle, Washington. Prior to her state service, she worked with various non-profit organizations for twelve years. She also chairs the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation and serves on the Governor’s Council on Homelessness, and State Emergency Response Commission.

Commissioner Hedberg’s name will be forwarded to the Alaska Legislature for a confirmation vote in upcoming the 2023 session.