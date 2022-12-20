MDstaffers Announces Appointment of Ryan Larkin as New CEO

Ryan Larkin

Larkin takes the reins on January 1, 2023, to lead the company into the future

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDstaffers, a national leader in healthcare staffing, announced today that Ryan Larkin will serve as its next President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2023. Tyler Covey, the company’s current CEO, announced his retirement. Covey will continue to serve on MDstaffers’ Board of Directors as Chairman.

“I am excited to take the helm as MDstaffers’ CEO to lead our continued growth, impact, and success,” said Larkin, “we have an incredible team, and the company is well-positioned for its next chapter.”

Larkin joined MDstaffers in 2015 and, during his tenure, has taken on increasingly integral roles, including leading sales, operations, delivery, and technology. Larkin is currently Chief Operating Officer, a position he has held since 2019, where he is responsible for driving growth and integrating all MDstaffers’ business operations.

Covey remarked, “I am proud of all we have accomplished in the last seven years. Ryan has been a key component of MDstaffers’ industry-leading success, and this transition has been in process for nearly a year. With his deep understanding of the business and inspiring vision for the future, I am confident Ryan is the right person to lead the organization to new heights.”

Staffing Industry Analysts named Larkin to their “North America 40 under 40” list in 2020, and Sacramento Business Journal honored him as a 2022 C-Suite Executive of the Year.



About MDstaffers:

MDstaffers is a national healthcare staffing firm specializing in physician, advanced practitioner, and mental health clinician staffing for on-site and virtual care on temporary and permanent bases. Headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California, MDstaffers is a multi-year best place to work and Inc. 5000 honoree. The firm is on a mission to improve access to quality healthcare in the United States; with hundreds of clients across the nation, MDstaffers provides staffing solutions to organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 500 enterprises to hospital systems and private practices.