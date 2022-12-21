Inertia Systems Delivers Record Growth fueled by adoption of Inertia’s Intelligent Construction Drawings
Inertia is growing in all key metrics due in part to expanding partnership with Procore including Inertia's Asset Tracking for Procore solution.
— Vijay Alagarraj- CEO Inertia Systems
Inertia Systems, creators of Intelligent Construction Drawings (ICD) (www.InertiaSystems.com) has completed a record year in the history of the company.
Inertia’s growth is attributable to 3 key areas: the first is releasing an integrated offering with Procore Technology which extends Procore’s capabilities to manage assets throughout the construction process - opening up Inertia to the massive Procore user base; the second is expanding on the industry leading inspection solution which can even handle the complexities of California’s HCAI (formerly OSHPD); and third, the expanding use of Inertia within existing clients, moving from project to multi-project and enterprise agreements.
In addition, Inertia Systems has expanded its board of directors by adding Mark Sawyer and Clay Morel who are each construction industry stalwarts and serial entrepreneurs. Both Mark and Clay have led their organizations through rapid growth and favorable outcomes for the companies and their investors through successful exits to market leaders including Google, Trimble and Autodesk. Mark and Clay build upon the strong foundation of the original Inertia backers Rick Thompson, partner in Signia Ventures, is a leading Silicon Valley investor and entrepreneur with total exits exceeding $5 Billion; John Chaney, co-founder of Dexter+Chaney, whose product, Spectrum became the leader in cloud-based construction ERP and which is now a key asset of Trimble’s construction portfolio through acquisition; and George Pontikes Jr., President and CEO of Satterfield & Pontikes, an innovator in construction, and Founder of Assemble Systems which was acquired by Autodesk in 2018.
Inertia's partnership with Procore has expanded over 2022 with the release of Inertia's Asset Tracking for Procore. This product offering along with the previous offerings enhancing the Procore platform has led to multi-billion dollar projects being managed by the combination of Inertia and Procore. These projects range from a multi-billion dollar airport expansion project, to multi-tower hospital projects, to manufacturing facilities and data centers along with completed projects including SoFi Stadium and New Stanford Hospital.
With the recent organization change to further support the growth of Inertia, Vijay Alagarraj was promoted from VP of Engineering to CEO. This action enabled Inertia’s founder and industry visionary, Matt Hudelson, to focus on evangelizing the value of Inertia’s Intelligent Construction Drawings to the market. The split of responsibilities has contributed directly to the growth and market acceptance.
In fact, the industry has recognized Inertia for its groundbreaking approach to the construction by awarding Inertia Builtworlds 2022 Infrastructure Tech 50 List and placing Matt Hudelson on BuiltWorlds Adoption Leaders 50 Top List.
“This record growth is attributable to a great team at Inertia and most importantly our customers trust in our solutions to optimize and simplify the construction process,” Vijay Alagarraj- CEO Inertia Systems.
Interested to learn more about Inertia and its award winning Intelligent Construction Drawings, feel free to schedule a call.
About Inertia Systems
Inertia is an object and location oriented construction management platform that fosters seamless communication throughout complex projects, connecting construction teams from field to office on a visual and location centric platform. Built for the biggest pain points of the construction process, Inertia offers solutions for project management, quality management, performance management, and compliance management. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in southern California, Inertia is led by experienced technology founders and executives, and aims to empower frictionless construction, and inspire innovation on every jobsite around the world. For more information, visit www.inertiasystems.com.
Scott Rosenbloom
Inertia Systems
