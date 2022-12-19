Church Mutual® names new president

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer) 1 has promoted Alan S. Ogilvie to president of the company, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Rich Poirier, current president and CEO, will retain his CEO responsibilities. Ogilvie also will join Church Mutual's Board of Directors.

The two executive leaders will work side by side throughout 2023, in preparation for Ogilvie assuming the additional role of CEO Jan. 1, 2024, when Poirier transitions to senior advisor.

"We have named an exceptional incumbent president," said John "Jay" Williams, chairman of Church Mutual's board. "Alan is well-qualified, well-prepared and the right person to lead Church Mutual, first as president and later as president and CEO. We have the utmost confidence in his vision for Church Mutual and his ability to execute on that vision."

"After vetting an incredible, diverse array of talented, highly qualified insurance industry leaders from around the country, the clear choice was Alan," Poirier said. "He will protect the legacy of this company, while also moving Church Mutual boldly forward."

A respected industry veteran, Ogilvie held positions at Wausau Insurance Companies, Caliber One Indemnity, Godfrey & Kahn S.C. and Capitol Insurance Companies before joining Church Mutual in 2015. He was named president of CM Vantage Specialty Insurance Company, a national excess and surplus lines insurer, in 2016. He was promoted to president – subsidiaries in February 2020 and promoted to executive vice president and president - subsidiaries in May 2021.

Since then, Ogilvie has provided strategic direction and leadership for CM Vantage and all other subsidiary companies including: CM Regent Insurance Company, a premier carrier serving public schools; CM Select Insurance Company, which provides an easy-to-use online portal for pricing, binding and securing insurance coverage for small organizations; and Wausau MedMal Management Services, a respected service provider with management expertise in professional medical liability and general liability claims. His experience guiding these companies will provide a tremendous benefit to Church Mutual as it continues its "Focus on 50" diversification strategy.

"I look forward to leading this great company as we continue to expand and diversify," Ogilvie said. "Our future is brighter than ever."

Ogilvie holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and a juris doctorate degree, both from the University of Wisconsin — Madison. He is a Madison resident but will spend time at all of Church Mutual's offices, including the headquarters in Merrill.

A recognized leader in the insurance industry, Ogilvie has been a member of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association's Executive Advisory and Legal and Government Affairs committees, the Wisconsin Insurance Security Fund board of directors, the Wisconsin Insurance Alliance board of directors and the Wisconsin Property and Casualty Advisory Council.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating.

Wisconsin 75 Top Private Company by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Wisconsin 75 Distinguished Performer: Innovation by Deloitte US 2019.

2021 Gallup Culture Transformation Award recipient.

2022 Social Equity and Community Empowerment Property and Casualty Company Award recipient from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

2020 Women and Diversity Award recipient from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

Elite 50 Internship Award recipient from Rising Insurance Star Executives.

Futuremakers Partner by Wisconsin Technical College System.

Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies.

Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.

1Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.

