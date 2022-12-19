The SBB Research Group Foundation Names October 2022 Grant Finalists: Chicago City Theatre Company DBA Joel Hall Dancers & Center, Compass, Will's Place

The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the October 2022 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the October 2022 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):

Chicago City Theatre Company DBA Joel Hall Dancers & Center ( Chicago ) makes dance performance and education affordable and accessible for all artists. The organization's programs serve not only to foster creativity but also to confront and dismantle oppressive issues and improve the community.

) makes dance performance and education affordable and accessible for all artists. The organization's programs serve not only to foster creativity but also to confront and dismantle oppressive issues and improve the community. Compass ( Chicago ) partners with business professionals to offer free strategic guidance to local nonprofits. Compass' consulting model provides organizations with equitable access to business expertise, allowing nonprofits to receive high-quality support while allowing them to concentrate funding efforts towards increasing community impact.

) partners with business professionals to offer free strategic guidance to local nonprofits. Compass' consulting model provides organizations with equitable access to business expertise, allowing nonprofits to receive high-quality support while allowing them to concentrate funding efforts towards increasing community impact. Will's Place ( Skokie ) is a café with a mission to empower adults with intellectual and physical disabilities by providing them with job opportunities and training to help them lead fulfilling and independent lives.

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. SBB Research Group LLC, a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, established the SBB Research Group Foundation to further its philanthropic mission. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

