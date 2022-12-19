Submit Release
Ruiz Bill to Require Free Menstrual Products in School Bathrooms Clears Senate

Trenton – In an effort to advance period equity in the state, legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz, which would require school districts to provide free menstrual products in public schools, cleared the Senate today.

 

“No child should miss valuable class time due to lack of access to menstrual products,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “This legislation will keep students in the classroom by making supplies readily available to those who need them. We must continue to remove barriers that may affect educational spaces and create environments that are inclusive and free of embarrassment for all of our students. This policy will bring us one step closer to that goal.”

 

The bill, S-1221, would require schools teaching grades six through 12 to provide menstrual products free of charge. Under the bill, they would have to be available in at least 50% of female and gender neutral bathrooms.  Any costs incurred by the school district as a result of the bill would be covered by the state.

 

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 37-0.

