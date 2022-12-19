Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,341 in the last 365 days.

Senate Approves Cryan-Madden Bill to Make Landmark Layoff Protection Law Effective Immediately

Trenton – The landmark worker protection law that requires advance notification and severance pay in cases of mass layoffs would take effect immediately, according to legislation sponsored by Senator Joe Cryan and Senator Fred Madden that was approved by the Senate today.

 

The original law, authored by Senator Cryan and Senator Nellie Pou, was enacted by Governor Murphy in January, 2020, but was put on hold because of the Covid public health crisis and the resulting disruptions to the job market.

 

New Jersey was the first state in the country to enact a law guaranteeing severance pay in the wake of mass layoffs.

 

“Now that the public health crisis is subsiding, it is time to put these worker protections into place,” said Senator Cryan (D-Union). “Companies and hedge funds have exploited bankruptcy laws to protect their profits while workers lose their jobs, their paychecks and often get cheated out of severance pay. The workers were left in the dark as companies were pillaged for their resources. The law will be upgraded to better protect the rights of the workers.”

The worker protection law increases the pre-notification time and requires severance pay for business closings, mass layoffs and transfers under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

 

“When companies fall on hard times, and are going through significant layoffs, it is necessary to ensure severance for hard working employees,” said Senator Madden (D-Camden/Gloucester). “With growing fears of additional mass layoffs, especially within the tech industry, this legislation is more crucial now more than ever to ensure that workers are given the adequate notice and support.”

 

The law increases the minimum number of days of advance notice from 60 to 90 that employers of 100 or more full time workers must give when there is a mass layoff, plant closing or transfer that will result in 50 or more employees losing their jobs. The law also requires severance pay equal to one week for each year of service.

 

The original law was enacted in response to a rash of business closings and bankruptcies that left workers jobless and without severance compensation. The bankrupt companies were often purchased by private equity firms that imposed massive layoffs while top executives walked away with millions of dollars in bonuses.

 

The bill, S-3162, was approved by the Senate with a vote of 30-3.

You just read:

Senate Approves Cryan-Madden Bill to Make Landmark Layoff Protection Law Effective Immediately

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.