Distinguished Lawyers Honoured With 2022 King's Counsel Designations

Fourteen Saskatchewan lawyers are being recognized for their contributions to the legal profession and public service with a King's Counsel (K.C.) designation.

"This is the first time in almost 70 years that King's Counsel, rather than Queen's Counsel, designations have been awarded in Saskatchewan,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “These lawyers, who are from diverse backgrounds and work in a broad range of practice areas across the province, have demonstrated notable dedication to their profession and to serving their communities.”

The 2022 King’s Counsel appointments are:

Kim Marie Armstrong, Saskatchewan Legal Aid, Saskatoon. Admitted to the bar 2001.

Roger Vincent DeCorby, director of the High Risk Violent Offender Unit, Public Prosecutions, Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, Regina. Admitted to the bar 1992.

Megan Denise Dolo, VP Law, Farm Credit Canada Regina. Admitted to the bar 2002.

Richard James Fyfe, constitutional branch, Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, Regina. Admitted to the bar 2002.

Caroline Marie Katherine Gorsalitz, Legal VP, Cameco, Saskatoon. Admitted to the bar 1986.

Kathy Lee Hodgson-Smith, Hodgson-Smith Law, Saskatoon and Meadow Lake. Admitted to the bar 2009.

Leanne Mae Lang, Civil Law Division, Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, Regina. Admitted to the bar 1991.

Jana Marie Linner, MLT Aikins LLP, Regina. Admitted to the bar 2009.

Scott Robert Moffat, Moffat & Company, Weyburn. Admitted to the bar 1998.

Jason Wayne Mohrbutter, MLT Aikins LLP, Regina. Admitted to the bar 2001.

Curtis John Onishenko, McKercher LLP, Saskatoon. Admitted to the bar in 2002.

Brian Roderick Pfefferle, Pfefferle Law, Saskatoon. Admitted to the bar in 2008.

Roger Kevin Sobotkiewicz, Chief Executive Officer, Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority, Regina. Admitted to the bar in 1998.

Ian Allerdyce Sutherland, McDougall Gauley LLP, Saskatoon. Admitted to the bar in 1988.

King’s Counsel appointments are based on recommendations from a selection committee consisting of Saskatchewan's Minister of Justice and Attorney General, the Chief Justice of the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan or the Chief Justice of the Court of King's Bench, and past presidents of the Saskatchewan branch of the Canadian Bar Association and Law Society of Saskatchewan.

Individuals must live in Saskatchewan and have practiced law for at least ten years in the superior courts of any province or territory of Canada, the United Kingdom or Ireland.

