Manchin, Capito Announce $25 Million for Coalfields Expressway Segment Construction

December 19, 2022

Washington, DC — Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $25 million in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help construct a segment of the Coalfields Expressway between West Virginia Route 16 and the City of Mullens.





“Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to bring historic investments to West Virginia – creating long-term, good-paying jobs while also addressing the state’s infrastructure needs. The funding announced today will help construct the Coalfields Expressway to better connect our southern West Virginia communities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this project for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to improve our roads and bridges, including my Fix Our Country Roads Act, as we address the infrastructure needs of the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said.



“When the EPW Committee was crafting the surface transportation bill, I fought specifically to create and include a brand new program called the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program, and today’s funding announcement for the Coalfields Expressway means we are seeing the benefits of that program come to fruition,” Ranking Member Capito said. “This highway will make our state more accessible, connect workers to jobs, and help drive tourism and other economic activity. Today marks an important step for the future of this key highway project, and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact it will have on all West Virginians.”





Once completed, the Coalfields Expressway will be a limited access multi-lane expressway connecting I-64/I-77 (the West Virginia Turnpike) at Beckley, W.Va. and US 23 in Slate, Va.

