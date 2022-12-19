Governor Abbott Appoints Bennett To 474th District Court

TEXAS, December 19 - December 19, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Alan Bennett to the 474th Judicial District Court in McLennan County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

Alan Bennett of Waco is an attorney and shareholder for Sheehy, Lovelace & Mayfield, PC. Previously, he served as a Staff Attorney for the Tenth Court of Appeals and as an Assistant District Attorney for the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office. He is board certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Criminal Law and Criminal Appellate Law. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Federalist Society, and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Additionally, he is the President of the McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and a former member of the Texas District and County Attorneys Association. He is a member of the Central Texas Choral Society and the Dayspring Baptist Church, former Deacon of the First Baptist Church in Woodway, and a former volunteer for Upward Basketball and Boy Scouts of America Troop 308. Bennett received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor degree from the Baylor University School of Law.