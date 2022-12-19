Staff Attorney McComb, MS

MCLSC staff is back in the local office and offices are open to the public. We have certain precautions and protocols in place that we ask visitors to follow for your health and safety and for the health and safety of staff. These protocols are posted on the entry to the offices and includes such precautions as advising staff if you have COVID-19 symptoms, are caring for someone who has COVID-19, or have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.

MCLSC is still accepting new clients mainly through our Call Center. The Call Center hours are Monday -Thursday, 9:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m.. The toll free number is 1-800-498-1804. Persons who are not current clients, should follow the message for a new client seeking assistance. There is no call back and you cannot leave a message, so please be prepared to stay on the line until you speak with an intake worker. On-line intake is not available at this time.



If you have an OPEN CASE (current client) with any MCLSC office and wish to speak with your attorney/advocate, you should contact the office assisting you and dial the extension for your advocate. If the advocate is not available, please leave a message. If at all possible, we ask that you call to schedule an appointment before you come to the office, so that your visit will be expected and your advocate will be available. The regular office hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Gulfport - 228-896-9148

Hattiesburg - 601-545-2950

McComb - 601-684-0578

Meridian - 601-693-5470

Jackson - 601-948-6752