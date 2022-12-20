CCB AWARDS 7 OF 10 PROSPECTIVE LICENSES TO CEIC GRADUATES FOR INDEPENDENT SOCIAL EQUITY CANNABIS CONSUMPTION LOUNGES
Over 50 percent of social equity independent licenses were awarded to graduates of CEIC’s Pathway To Ownership Cannabis Business School
I knew that in that moment, our lives would be changed forever… this is a chance of a lifetime to begin building a legacy for my family based off something I have always been so passionate about.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 30, 2022, seven graduates of Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community (CEIC) Pathway To Ownership Cannabis Business School The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) issued 20 independent cannabis consumption lounge licenses, half of which (10) are designated for social equity applicants at the Random Number Selection Event.
— Amanda Staten, Founder/CEO of Rolling Cloudz LLC
“The hope is that these new social equity licenses not only allow for new ownership and opportunities in the cannabis industry but also, that they ultimately benefit the people and the communities that have been negatively impacted by previous drug policy,” said CCB Executive Director Tyler Klimas.
The Cannabis Business School Graduate Awardees are:
Rachel Lee, Sunflower Compassionate Company
Amanda Staten, Rolling Cloudz LLC
Nejia Mitchell, N&D Enterprises LLP
Louis Carideo, City Lights Productions
Chandler Cooks, Greenwood Investment Group LLC
Antwan Robinson, Meds N Sin
Leonda Addison, Royal Tree TLC LLC
During the 10-day application window, held in October, the CCB received a total of 79 complete and paid applications for cannabis consumption lounge licenses in the independent categories (30 applicants for non-social equity, and 49 for social equity). Over 50 percent of social equity independent licenses were awarded to graduates of CEIC’s Pathway To Ownership Cannabis Business School.
Amanda Staten, Founder/CEO of Rolling Cloudz LLC, and graduate of Cannabis Business School shared that “Watching the CCB live stream during the random license selection and seeing The Rolling Cloudz’ application number scroll across the screen, I knew that in that moment, our lives would be changed forever… this is a chance of a lifetime to begin building a legacy for my family based off something I have always been so passionate about.”
Chandler Cooks, the Dean of Students, states that the CEIC team are “working diligently to build coalescence between those awarded licensees and those graduates who weren’t awarded a license. There are plenty of available opportunities from investment to employment.”
Dean Cooks encourages those interested in supporting the forthcoming independent social consumption lounges to stay up to date with CEIC’s new podcast discussing updates, glories, and trials and tribulations of the licensing process and beyond. The earliest we can expect a lounge to open is by the Spring of 2024.
For those interested in becoming a part of the upcoming 2023 Pathway To Ownership cohort, visit ceicnv.org to apply.
Applications are being accepted now. The application deadline is December 23, 2022. Classes will begin on January 17, 2023. To apply visit www.ceicnv.org
About CEIC
Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community (CEIC) is a 501(c)3 with the mission to establish a community of advocates for freedom, equity, and opportunity. CEIC advocates for those most impacted by the failed war on drugs. Its current focus is the cannabis marketplace in Nevada where the number of Black-owned licenses is less than 1%. Ceicnv.org
Chandler Cooks
CEIC
+1 702-758-4185
