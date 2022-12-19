MBS Engineering, Inc. names Jocelyn Powell as CEO
First-generation Filipina immigrant is now CEO of a thriving commercial natural gas and underground utility contracting company operating in California.SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upon entering the MBS Engineering, Inc. (MBS) office located in San Ramon, CA you may be greeted by a serendipitous floor manager- a curious English bulldog puppy. A few steps further and you will notice the thriving environment, the hallmark of smart solutions and hard work. Success did not happen overnight, it was cultivated and carefully crafted with the customer experience and overall safety in mind. As a result, MBS is experiencing tremendous growth. Rapid growth creates a path for many processes to shift internally to accommodate for continued success. While fast paced changes can pose a challenge for some companies, that is not the case for MBS.
Enter Jocelyn Powell. From the moment Powell joined the MBS team she stood out as an exceptional leader who was able to identify the innerworkings and opportunities for seamless expansion. You will no doubt feel at ease when tackling objectives beside her as her calm and focused presence fills the room. Instrumental in all areas of the business, she continues to push MBS in an upward trajectory all while keeping a keen eye on the daily business details. In fact, her knowledge and business acumen make her the perfect business partner.
Jocelyn came to MBS Engineering Inc. with over 20 years of experience. As a first-generation Filipina immigrant at just 15 years old, she experienced firsthand the struggles of what it means to start from the bottom. It is with perseverance through adversity that Jocelyn has brought the archetypal qualities of success to everyone she has involved herself with.
She started as a Project Administrator in this industry and found herself advancing her skillset and title during notable projects such as Caltrans Oakland San Francisco Bay Bridge Project, PG&E Pipeline Safety Enhance Plan Program, PG&E Community Pipeline Safety Initiative, and the PG&E Geohazard Project.
“As someone who has lived in the Bay Area for most of my life, I’m invested in my community. That’s what gives my job purpose. My mission with MBS is to create a fluid workspace that is dedicated to efficiency, detail and to serve my community through safety and quality assurance.”
Fast forward a year from when she started, and Jocelyn is now Chief Executive Officer and a partner with founder Brian James. A role she was seemly destined for with her tenacious work savvy and people skills. With the change in leadership, MBS has recently been certified as a Woman & Minority Business Enterprise. In addition to the new certifications, Jocelyn continues to embrace the details of running a fast-paced company which include business management, contracts, certifications, safety, accounting, staffing and everything in-between.
With Powell at the helm, James continues to lead the team with his extensive technical knowledge on special projects. One such project is private power generation, which is set to reach new heights in 2023. Simply put, the market is changing, and customers are driving the demand for grid independence, efficiency, and lower costs. While MBS has over ten years of experience with micro turbines, turbines, and reciprocating engines the recent surge has presented even more complex projects including microgrid installations.
The positive influence of community and safety doesn’t stop there. Working at MBS is to embrace those very same values the company was built upon. Dan Whaley-President and Logan Baron-Director of Project Management and Growth, continue to lead the core business with a wealth of engineering and safety experience. In an almost mind-reading manner, the two pivot from one topic to the next to discuss the intricacies of each project. This is no easy task as MBS offers a wide range of services including Natural Gas Services, Plumbing Services, Pipe Installations, Asphalt & Concrete, Micro Turbines, Excavation & Potholing, and Gas System Seismic Safety.
The synergy MBS has now reached with balancing an ever-growing business is remarkable. The team runs like a well-choreographed sports team with everybody embracing success and challenges. Observing the team, they are communicating and pitching in to help each other. That includes taking the floor manager on well-deserved breaks during the day.
