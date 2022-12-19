Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,344 in the last 365 days.

STAR OF SUPERSIZED SALON OF THE WE CHANNEL AND OWNER OF BABY-DOLL BEAUTY COUTURE JAMIE LOPEZ SUDDEN DEATH

Jamie Lopez birthday party from the hit show Super Sized Salon on the We Channel

Jamie Lopez Birthday Party Founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture

JAMIE LOPEZ FROM SUPERSIZED SALON AND CREATOR OF BABY-DOLL BEAUTY COUTURE DIES AT 37

LAS VEGAS , NEVADA , UNITED STATES , December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all the shocking news swirling around the media throughout 2022, another very sad event has now taken place. Jamie Lopez, creator and star cast member of the popular hit TV show, “Super Sized Salon,” had suddenly passed away. She was known internationally as a pioneer and role model for plus size communities everywhere. She was so inspiring and in demand that people frequently flew in from overseas to visit her salon. Babydoll Beauty Couture is the only salon of its kind. She paved a new way for larger women everywhere to treat themselves with the love they deserve and really embrace who they are to live their best and happiest life possible.

Through a tip, we learned that Jamie had suddenly passed away. We reached out to her long-time partner DeMarco Anthony for a comment. His comment was, “I am very shocked.”

Billie Mitchell
Billie Mitchell Public Relations
+1 917-502-8811
BM@billiemitchellpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

STAR OF SUPERSIZED SALON OF THE WE CHANNEL AND OWNER OF BABY-DOLL BEAUTY COUTURE JAMIE LOPEZ SUDDEN DEATH

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.