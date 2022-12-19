STAR OF SUPERSIZED SALON OF THE WE CHANNEL AND OWNER OF BABY-DOLL BEAUTY COUTURE JAMIE LOPEZ SUDDEN DEATH

Jamie Lopez Birthday Party Founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture

JAMIE LOPEZ FROM SUPERSIZED SALON AND CREATOR OF BABY-DOLL BEAUTY COUTURE DIES AT 37

LAS VEGAS , NEVADA , UNITED STATES , December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all the shocking news swirling around the media throughout 2022, another very sad event has now taken place. Jamie Lopez, creator and star cast member of the popular hit TV show, “Super Sized Salon,” had suddenly passed away. She was known internationally as a pioneer and role model for plus size communities everywhere. She was so inspiring and in demand that people frequently flew in from overseas to visit her salon. Babydoll Beauty Couture is the only salon of its kind. She paved a new way for larger women everywhere to treat themselves with the love they deserve and really embrace who they are to live their best and happiest life possible.

Through a tip, we learned that Jamie had suddenly passed away. We reached out to her long-time partner DeMarco Anthony for a comment. His comment was, “I am very shocked.”