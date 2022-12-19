Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Disinfectant Dispenser (MBQ-185)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved system for sanitizing surfaces and enclosed airborne environments," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the SAFETY ATTENDENT. My design could provide added protection and peace of mind for all occupants or consumers within a space."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to disinfect the air and surfaces within a room or other area. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manually spraying or wiping surfaces. As a result, it helps to prevent the spread of airborne germs and viruses and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, businesses, schools, stores, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-185, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

