Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,231 in the last 365 days.

RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 2022 DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund RPI (the "Fund") announced today its cash distribution for the month ended December 31, 2022 of Cdn$0.11 per unit.  This distribution will be to unitholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022 and will be payable on January 13, 2023.  Unitholders who are non-residents of Canada may be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund, whether such distributions are in the form of cash or additional units.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. which since 1912 has served a wide customer base throughout North America comprised of approximately 18,000 regional food, beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, and other enterprises.

SOURCE Richards Packaging Income Fund

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/19/c8426.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 2022 DISTRIBUTION

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.