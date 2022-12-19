Submit Release
Inventhelp Inventor Develops an Efficient Way to Produce Renewable Green Energy (KXX-361)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I realized that there was an excessive waste of energy from exhaust fans and I am very interested in making renewable energy," said an inventor from Jamestown, Tenn., "so I invented RENEWABLE ENERGY BY WAY OF EXHAUST FAN."

The patent-pending invention harnesses normally wasted winds created by exhaust fans to generate power which helps to reduce electrical utility costs to farmers. It provides environmentally friendly "green" energy. The efficient, simple design is cost-effective as well as weatherproof, reliable, easily installed, and safe. The inventor has created a prototype which has been evaluated by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and approved for the Generate Partners Program.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-KXX-361, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

