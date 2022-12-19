Aerodyne Announces Strategic Investment in Brazil’s Leading Drone Inspection Company, Grupo DR1 Malaysia

19 December 2022 – Aerodyne Group (“Aerodyne”), the world’s leading DT3 (Drone Technology, Data Technology, and Digital Transformation) company announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Grupo DR1, one of the leading professional drone operators and service providers in Brazil, to further expand its presence in Latin America (“LATAM”), in line with Aerodyne’s global expansion plan.

This strategic investment marks Aerodyne’s entry into Brazil, the largest market in LATAM. This also provides Aerodyne with the opportunity to tap into the largest oil & gas drone services market in the said region, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 70% in the next few years.

It also serves as a regional platform to launch Aerodyne’s new technology and solutions in precision agriculture, advanced air mobility, and remote and autonomous drone-based solutions space, among others. This partnership capitalises on the strengths of both parties creating a synergy towards the advancement of the industry in the region.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Grupo DR1 has established a strong track record servicing major clients in multiple sectors including oil and gas, and mining. Grupo DR1’s existing management team, led by the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Mateus Santos and Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) Ricardo Santos, will continue to lead the company and remain as co-shareholders. Page 2 From left – Amir Zakwan Anuar, Aerodyne’s Chief Strategy Officer, Mateus Santos, Grupo DR1 CEO, Kamarul A Muhamad, Aerodyne’s Founder and Group CEO, and Azita Azizan, Aerodyne’s Group Chief Governance Officer.

This partnership will solidify Grupo DR1’s position in LATAM beyond the oil and gas sector by complementing its existing solutions with Aerodyne’s turnkey DT3 solutions. Leveraging Aerodyne’s proven track record in various sectors such as powerline and telecommunications, the strategic investment allows for Grupo DR1’s synergistic expansion into such verticals. Through Aerodyne’s global support, Grupo DR1 is now able to expand its presence beyond the borders of Brazil, providing scalability and opportunities for diversification.

Aerodyne’s Chief Strategy Officer, Amir Zakwan Anuar said, “This investment is a platform for Aerodyne to expand our footprint into Brazil and to export our technology solutions and other value-added services to Grupo DR1’s existing clientele and beyond. We are proud to be the world’s leader in the use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) as an enabling technology for large-scale data operations, analytics and process optimisation. This is the first of a new wave of investments in the Aerodyne Group pipeline in our strategy to consolidate the drone technology market.”

“We look forward to fuelling the next phase of growth in LATAM and contribute to the development of the region. Grupo DR1 already has a strong foundation which is perfectly aligned to our vision and has the expertise to further realise the immense potential,” he added. Grupo DR1 CEO, Mateus Santos, expressed excitement on being Aerodyne’s strategic partner, leveraging on the global footprint and expertise in data technology and digital transformation. He said, “We are pleased to welcome this investment and in being a strategic partner of Aerodyne Group.

This partnership will allow us to offer the most innovative and differentiated value proposition for our clients, enabling Grupo DR1 to expand its wings not only in new verticals but also increase depth of technology solutions with existing clients.” -

About Aerodyne Group Aerodyne Group is a DT3 (Drone Tech, Data Tech, and Digital Transformation) drone-based enterprise solutions provider, and a pioneer in the use of artificial intelligence as an enabling technology for large-scale data operations, analytics, and process optimisation. Aerodyne employs over 1,000 drone professionals who operate on an unprecedented level in the UAS services sector, having managed more than 560,000 infrastructure assets with 458,058 flight operations and surveyed over 380,000 km of power infrastructure more than 30 countries globally.

Aerodyne is ranked #1 in the world by Drone Industry Insights (DII) in its ‘Drone Service Provider Ranking 2021 and 2022’; was named Frost & Sullivan’s ‘Asia Pacific UAV Services Company of 2019’; and is a recipient of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) Malaysia’s ‘Industry Excellence Gold Award 2019’.

For more information, visit https://aerodyne.group/

About Grupo DR1 Grupo DR1 is one of the leaders of drone-based enterprise solutions in Brazil.

The company is focused on the asset management and topographic survey for multiple sectors through technological innovations focused on drones and software. Under management, Grupo DR1 have 7 contracts and more than 35 active clients. Supported by a team of 32 people, with experienced trained operators and equipment suitable for the activities, the company holds over 90% of market share in offshore drone inspections. Until 2021, Grupo DR1 was responsible for delivering more than 1,000 projects for the largest companies in the oil and gas, mining, steel and cement sectors in Brazil. Grupo DR1 meets all requirements, specifications and demands of the market, being one of the only companies in Brazil and in the world with ABS certification, DNV-GL and approval by Shell.

