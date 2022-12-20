Dr. Thomas Milhorat’s “Melia in Foreverland” is a Compelling Novel Designed to Bring Comfort and Peace to Every Reader
“Melia in Foreverland” by Book Vine Press author Dr. Thomas Milhorat, explains the constants of human condition by addressing them in an allegorical fiction.
I hope that after all the hardship & mental anguish in the last few years, my book can bring some comfort & peace of mind to those who have lost a loved one or are currently feeling lost themselves.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Melia in Foreverland”: Is a book that goes above and beyond. With exceptional writing, the reader is not only intrigued by the storyline but is practically transported into the story itself. While reading this book, one can form a comforting bond with the characters as they get to know them. This book is ideal for those who are curious about what happens after death and are looking for a new perspective.
— Dr. Thomas Milhorat
“Melia in Foreverland” is the creation of published author Dr. Thomas Milhorat who is a retired neurosurgeon and has written countless articles about his research and findings during his career as a world-renowned neurosurgeon. He has also written three fictional novels in his retirement which still use his medical expertise.
Dr. Thomas Milhorat writes, “The constants of the human condition are tragedy and loss, and in the search for divine truths, it helps to have faith because there are no facts, only opinions: how we got here, where we are going, and what comes next. These realities are addressed in an allegorical work of fiction about a teenage girl who seeks a better understanding of the ways of God when a bereaved cousin renounces her faith following the accidental death of her beloved puppy.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Dr. Thomas Milhorat’s new book is an uplifting novel about a timeless subject: man’s desire for the truth, his migration from one world to another where kindness lives on, his integration into a genuine existence completed by death; and his reunion with all that is precious to him.
With this book, Dr. Milhorat hopes it might provide some consolation or peace of mind to anyone who has lost a loved one or is now feeling lost, especially after all of the sorrow and mental pain that the previous few years of the pandemic have given people.
Dr. Thomas Milhorat
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here