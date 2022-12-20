The Hagerman Group Acquires Local Contractor F.W. Owens
Expands Hagerman’s capacity to serve Louisville-area clients
From the vertical markets we serve to our self-performance capabilities, there is incredible synergy between our two companies, which is why this deal makes sense.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hagerman Group Chairman Jeff Hagerman and F.W. Owens President Mark Heckman finalized the transaction on December 19, 2022. The deal brings together two well-respected and long-standing construction firms to provide even stronger services to clients in Louisville and beyond. The companies have been discussing the move for several months and recently agreed on all terms and conditions.
“We’re thrilled to add the talented people and 95 years of F.W. Owens experience to the Hagerman family of companies,” said Jeff Hagerman. “From the vertical markets we serve to our self-performance capabilities, there is incredible synergy between our two companies, which is why this deal makes sense. It also cements Hagerman’s commitment to our Kentucky operations. We’re anxious to put this combined strength to work for new and existing clients.”
“When we decided to sell our firm, the number one goal was to make sure as many of our employees as possible would have an opportunity to stay on with Hagerman – a company that shares a similar culture and core values,” stated Mark Heckman. “Lately, a lot of work to close the deal had more to do with our people than the financial aspects of the agreement. We’re glad it has worked out for all involved.”
About F.W. Owens Company
F.W. Owens started as a masonry contractor in 1927 and transitioned to general contracting in the 1930s. The company grew to provide outstanding design-build, construction management, and self-performance of concrete and carpentry work. Over the years, F.W. Owens constructed notable buildings such as the Brown & Williamson Plant, W.T. Grant Building, Our Lady of Peace, Baptist Hospital East Addition, Parke Grande, Seminary Woods Tower. More recently, F.W. Owens completed projects at Bellarmine University, University of Louisville, Eastpoint Office Park, Zoeller Pump Company, and the Woodlawn Office Building. Other key F.W. Owens clients have included Norton Healthcare, the Archdiocese of Louisville, Cedar Lake Lodge, and others.
About The Hagerman Group
Like F.W. Owens, The Hagerman Group started as a masonry contractor, but it was 19 years earlier, in 1908. The similarities continue as Hagerman evolved into a general contractor, construction manager, and design-builder in addition to self-performing carpentry, concrete, and masonry work. With offices in Fort Wayne and Fishers (Indiana) and the addition of our Louisville office in 2018, Hagerman’s reputation as a regional construction solutions provider continues to grow. We’re known for working on iconic projects such as the Lincoln Tower and Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, and Lucas Oil Stadium and the Bottleworks Hotel in Indianapolis. Hagerman also performed the masonry work on the Omni Hotel in Louisville, and we’ve completed projects at UofL, U-K, North American Stainless, and elsewhere. Hagerman focuses on healthcare, industrial, education, corporate, and institutional projects. We also excel at Public-Private Partnerships (P3s) and private development.
