Heartland Selected For Greentown Labs Accelerator Program With BASF and Magna International

Working Together To Decarbonize The Plastics and Automotive Industries

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartland has begun working alongside BASF and Magna International in the Greentown Labs Go Move 2022 program. The 6-month program is designed to decarbonize automotive manufacturing by reducing the life-cycle impact of automobiles.

BASF, Magna, and Greentown Labs have partnered to launch Go Move 2022. This program focuses on creating solutions for the automotive industry’s toughest problems:

- Material innovations that reduce life-cycle emissions.

- Material innovations that enable recycling.

- Material innovations that unlock the future of mobility.

From over 100 entries, Greentown Labs selected just five startups (Heartland Industries, Carbonova, Endeavor Composites, FibreCoat, and MITO Materials Solutions). These companies are working closely with BASF and Magna in 2023 to advance commercialization efforts. This includes collaboration to de-risk technologies, discover potential industrial applications, and develop viable go-to-market strategies.

The program will advance the product development of Heartland’s Imperium Filler and Imperium Masterbatch. Imperium is a hemp-based plastic additive that lowers the cost, weight, and carbon footprint of traditional plastics.

“This program represents a transition point in the plastic and automotive industries,” says Jesse Henry, Heartland’s CEO. “Consumer demand is driving lower-carbon-footprint solutions across manufacturing. We are happy to support BASF and Magna’s efforts to lead the global movement toward sustainable materials.”

BASF, the leading partner of Go Move 2022, is the earth’s largest chemical company with over 100,000 employees across more than 360 facilities in 90 countries. As the leading automotive chemical supplier, BASF is heading up this program in its efforts to help enable a net-zero transportation industry.

Magna, the Supporting Partner of Go Move 2022, is one of the world’s largest tier-1 automotive suppliers. Their global network includes 341 manufacturing operations and 89 product development, engineering, and sales centers spanning 28 countries. As a key supplier in the automotive industry, their team touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle. They have also manufactured 31 models for OEMs (totaling over 4 million vehicles), which makes them the only automotive supplier capable of producing full-production automobiles.

Greentown Labs is the largest climate tech incubator in North America. Their team is heading up the Go Move 2022 program that aims to decarbonize two of the largest companies in the chemical and automotive industries. This program will be completed on May 11th, 2023 when Heartland presents live to an audience of investors and corporations at Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massachusetts.

