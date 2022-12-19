Submit Release
Anchorage Man Sentenced for July 2021 DUI Crash

December 16, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced Forestt Jesse Joe Bozeman to serve a composite sentence of 6 years and 360 days with 3 years and 330 days suspended for striking a motorcyclist that was stopped for a four way stop at East 6th Avenue and Pine Street. Bozeman also stipulated to the court finding that his conduct constituted the most serious offense within the definition of assault in the third degree.

He was sentenced for one count of assault in the third degree, one count of failure to render aid, and one count of misdemeanor driving under the influence. Bozeman had one prior conviction for driving under the influence in 2019.

On July 24, 2021, Bozeman struck a motorcyclist that had been stopped at a four way stop at East 6th Avenue and Pine Street. Bozeman left the scene without calling 911 or stopping to assist in the investigation of the collision. Bozeman submitted a breath sample to the Datamaster, resulting in a breath alcohol content of .314 grams per 210 liters of breath. The motorcyclist sustained serious physical injuries.

Judge Peterson also imposed a $5000 fine with $2000 suspended, 12 month use of an ignition interlock device, a 3 year license revocation, and 5 years of probation. The conviction is Bozeman’s first felony conviction. In his allocution, Bozeman apologized to the motorcyclist.

CONTACT: District Attorney Brittany Dunlop brittany.dunlop@alaska.gov or Assistant District Attorney David Buettner, david.buettner@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

