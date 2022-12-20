Christa L. Tarpley’s Newly Released “The Window” is a Gripping Fable that Reminds Everyone to be Humble at All Times
“The Window” by Christa L. Tarpley is written to bring hope and encourage readers to always look for the brighter side of life.
Whatever your heart desires, it can work, do not look at a lot of individuals being in your corner, just take the few that will be with you.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Window” is set in a little village with a frog named Mr. Teddy who aspires to be king but has never considered the duties that come with the job. Mr. Teddy thought his method was correct and everyone else should follow suit. Mr. Teddy wanted to become great, prompting other friends to look up to him; he wanted to fulfill a goal for himself and declare that he did the impossible. However, things did not go as planned, and Mr. Turtle, Mr. Snake, and Mr. Buddy left, but Mr. Hound and Mr. Rabbit remained close friends. Mr. Bobcat entered the situation, and there was a major fight, but his only two loyal pals were there to support him.
This book is a creation of Christa L. Tarpley, a published author and poet; who has also written plays, songs, and a children’s book.
Christa L. Tarpley writes, “The window tells the story of a Frog who wants to become King but realizes he is not King material. He finds out that responsibilities, planning, and other capabilities are part of performing this type of duty. During Frog’s journey, many friends he originally thought were on his side walk away in the end. However, two faithful friends stay no matter what happens; however, what we experience, we must not give up, do what we can and continue the journey. This parable for life reminds us to remain humble and be satisfied with our blessings. We cannot be like other people but will go farther if only we are ourselves.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Christa L. Tarpley’s new book reminds everyone that whatever their heart wishes, it is possible; nevertheless, do not expect a large number of people to be in your corner; instead, choose the few who will stand with you. We cannot abandon this path; we must continue.
