Faster Rate, Faster Freight: e2open and Hubtek Technology Partner

Hubtek is pleased to announce an integrated partnership with e2open to be the preferred technology provider for Carrier Rating Automation and Carrier SpotMarket Automation.

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubtek, a workforce and process optimization provider, is pleased to announce an integrated partnership with e2open to be the preferred technology provider for Carrier Rating Automation and Carrier SpotMarket Automation in e2open Carrier Marketplace.  

Hubtek's VP of Partnerships and Strategy, Scott Hadley, said of the announcement, "The natural synergy of these two platforms, e2open Carrier Marketplace's eConnect+ and Hubtek TABiConnect, achieves a touchless quoting experience for both shippers and transportation providers. Speed-to-market is accelerated and access to freight is increased significantly with this partnership, serving the needs of more discerning and technologically centric shippers." 

e2open's Transportation Management for shippers aligns with TABi Connect to allow transportation providers a dynamic control of the quoted rates to shippers at the click of a button. Shippers can instantly extract available rates from providers before the freight ever reaches the spot market. This is more efficient than the traditional spot bidding process and can provide a shipper with instant spot coverage with just a few clicks. 

With a robust set of controls within TABiConnect, transportation providers can build quoting algorithms that uniquely match their business strategies and their customers' needs. Through e2open's platform and Carrier Marketplace, shippers can secure capacity and rates efficiently, while carriers can capture freight volume through easily automated processes. 

About Hubtek 

Hubtek is the workforce optimization platform that integrates Talent, Training and Technology to accelerate the growth of transportation providers within the supply chain. Providing world-class talent across Latin America, industry-centric training and strategy and a rapidly evolving suite of process automation tools, Hubtek opens new channels of efficiency and profitability for our clients. We focus on providing freight spend analytics to benefit both shippers and providers, regardless of size and market. Learn more at: www.gohubtek.com   

About e2open 

e2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world's largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 13 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one. Learn More: www.e2open.com

e2open and "Moving as one." are the registered trademarks of e2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information:
Katherin Camargo
Marketing Director
katherinc@gohubtek.com
17866055695945

