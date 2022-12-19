Actor L.C. Holt starring in the Horror Film Party Bus

L.C. Holt L.C. Holt 2 L.C. Holt 3

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L.C. Holt is an American writer and actor known for his movies, "You're Next", and "Time's Up". He recently appeared in Carlos Berber's horror movie "Party Bus."

He started his career wanting to be a writer and director, then auditioned for Adam Wingard's film HOME SICK. His love of acting was sparked after he got that role, and with all the theater work he was doing at the time, he longed to portray characters far removed from himself. He prefers characters who don't resemble him since he is the same person every day. Walking in another person's shoes and trying to understand why they do what they do is a great privilege, he said.

His Experience With Movie Party Bus

Carlos Berber, its director, sparked his interest in the film PARTY BUS. He contacted him about the film and the character. L.C. Holt fell in love with this unusual and highly dynamic project after reading the script. His shoot was enjoyable and easy-going despite the high level of action and horror present, which always leads to the best results.

When discussing Sean's character in a party bus, he called him a sadistic son of a bitch and he added “Carlos Berber knocked this sadistic slasher out of the park!” That is the most sadistic character he has ever played, and that's saying a lot. He told Sean is a brother, a vet, and a madman with many smarts, making him a very dangerous opponent. Sean and his sinister machinations should be watched for, especially when someone is on top of the situation.

Party Bus was the first time LC Holt played a villain who was so articulate. Unlike most slashers, Sean thinks before he kills. That is the kind of guy who explains precisely why he will rip you apart. There is always something attractive about a villain who is intelligent and complex.

Asked about his most challenging scene, he said the desert scene was complicated because the desert was freezing. Except for one location, he had to shoot a few scenes in the Arizona wilderness that were probably the coldest he had ever experienced at the end of the shoot. There was ice, snow, and sleet compared to that other shoot, but at night it still gets pretty cold in the desert. There was a lot of physical exertion involved in those scenes, he added.

L.C. Holt likes to work with Carlos because Carlos Berber knows what he wants and does it his way which works in Holt's favor, especially for films at this budget level.

L.C. Holt Upcoming Projects

Currently, he is working on several films. Butchers Bluff With Billy Instone, Go Away With Dave Kerr, Macabre Mountain With Tony Walters, The House Among The Trees With Tyler Horner, Late Checkout With Josh Graves, Phantom Fun-World With Tory Jones, In Which He Portray The Title Character, and more!! Additionally, he is directing and writing a film called WATCHDOG. It's right around the corner since it's in post-production.

​About Party Bus

Party Bus' is a Horror-Suspense Thriller written and directed by Carlos Berber. A running time of 92 minutes distributed by Midnight Releasing, the film will be released on December 3, 2022.

​About Midnight Releasing

Founded in 2009 by Darrin Ramage, Midnight Releasing is a premiere home entertainment distributor of quality independent genre films released only in the North America Region. With a following of thousands on social media outlets, Midnight Releasing continues to draw attention with each release.

