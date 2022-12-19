Popular Singer/Songwriter Caps Debut Year with Fresh New Music Release
Ed Gumbrecht's Cry a Little Longer winks at sad songs, uplifts spirits.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cry A Little Longer, a new single, drops on all streaming services today. An up-tempo production of wry folk/rock/Americana, it is the twelfth track released this year by prolific emerging artist, Ed Gumbrecht.
“Cry” is a new tune with an old soul in the tradition of classic singer-songwriting. With lyrics that poke at sad songs, its bright melody and punchy chorus evoke sing-along participation. Contrary to its title, the tune induces smiles not waterworks. Gumbrecht makes sport of doomsaying and in the end observes that we all can “take the heat.”
Since the February release of his debut album, Colorshow, Gumbrecht’s music has been attracting a growing following on listeners in the US and internationally. His songs have been featured on popular playlists including Spotify’s Blues & Whiskey, Vibes, Country Road Trip, Indie Rock Music, Road Trip Folk Americana, Coffee & Country, and Songs that Taste Like Nature. His song One and Only, sung by artist Claire Marie, was a 2022 Hot Slice feature on NYC’s WFUV radio. Gumbrecht, is a native New Yorker who writes in Washington D.C. and records in New England.
Cry a Little Longer, the single, was produced at Dirt Floor Recording Studios in Haddam, CT, by industry veteran, Eric Michael Lichter. It will also be featured on the upcoming album, Enter the Muses. With nine original songs Gumbrecht’s upcoming album will be out in January of 2023.
