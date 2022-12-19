Submit Release
John Giammarella Emphasizes the Vital Importance of Having a Last Will and Testament

To have the right peace of mind for the future. I can guide you in the right direction.”
— John Giammarella
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Giammarella, has announced the launch of a new service aimed at helping individuals protect their loved ones with a last will and testament.

Giammarella, believes that having a last will and testament is essential for anyone who wants to ensure that their assets are distributed according to their wishes after their passing.

"A last will and testament is more than just a document that outlines how your assets should be divided," said Giammarella. "It's a way to ensure that your loved ones are taken care of and that your wishes are carried out after you're gone."

Giammarella's new service offers a comprehensive approach to estate planning, including the creation of a last will and testament, as well as other important documents such as a living will and power of attorney.

"We understand that estate planning can be a difficult and emotional process, which is why we offer a compassionate and personalized approach to help our clients navigate this process," said Giammarella.

In addition to his new service, Giammarella is also offering free educational resources on his website, including articles and videos on the importance of estate planning and how to create a last will and testament.

"We believe that everyone should have access to information about how to protect their loved ones and their assets," said Giammarella. "That's why we're offering these resources for free to anyone who is interested in learning more."

For more information about John Giammarella's new service or to access his free educational resources, visit his firm's website at https://www.heritagewillsandtrusts.com/.



John Giammarella
Heritage Wills and Trusts
+1 514-593-1002
