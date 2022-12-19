End-of-Year Crush of Patients Means Opportunities for Dental Assistants and Hygienists
TempStars provides dental assistants and hygienists with a way to meet the needs of dentists, while picking up additional shifts and revenues over the holidays.
This is a great time of the year for dental assistants and hygienists that are part of the TempStars program to make themselves available.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is typically the time of the year when dental offices in Canada, as well as the United States, search frantically for dental assistants and hygienists.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
That’s because patients become aware that their benefits associated with insurance plans, or opportunities to incur expenses for their 2022 taxes, are about to expire.
“As a practicing dentist, I know that my own staff frequently asks for time off over the holidays,” said Dr. James Younger, founder and CEO of TempStars. “Meanwhile, the number of patients calling in for last minute appointments is increasing.”
TempStars, as North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, provides dental assistants and hygienists with a way to meet the needs of dentists, while picking up additional shifts and revenues over the holidays.
“This is a great time of the year for dental assistants and hygienists that are part of the TempStars program to make themselves available,” said Dr. Younger. “If they haven’t joined TempStars, there is no better time than now to join. Click on this link to learn more.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 16,000 dental professional members serving over 6,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
