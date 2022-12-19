FSA Store releases "10 days, 10 ways" to spend down flexible spending account (FSA) dollars before the December 31 deadline

FSA balances are estimated to be 46% higher this year than in 2021, but these convenient options will help consumers spend down funds on high-value items

NEW YORK (PRWEB) December 19, 2022

With just days remaining until the December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline, Health-E Commerce, parent brand to FSAstore.com, is helping consumers spend down higher-than-normal FSA balances by sharing 10 convenient ways to use FSA dollars in the next 10 days – before funds expire and are forfeited back to the employers who sponsor these accounts.

"The race is on to spend down FSA dollars, and consumers need meaningful options that support their everyday health," said Shawna Hausman, chief marketing officer, Health-E Commerce. "Fortunately, we stock over 2,500 products at FSA Store that are all guaranteed eligible, so there's zero guesswork. And if you're in a spending crunch, you'll appreciate the ability to use your FSA card to make purchases until midnight on December 31 without having to submit any paperwork."

10 fast, convenient ways to spend FSA dollars. Consumers can find FSA inspiration and convenience by shopping these top FSA product categories on FSA Store:



For more ideas, account holders can take advantage of our searchable eligibility list and

2022 FSA Deadline Spending Guide, another way that FSA Store makes deadline shopping easy. In addition to featuring the top bundles, new arrivals, and ideas for every account balance, FSAstore.com makes deadline spending hassle free with:



The largest exclusive selection of 100% guaranteed FSA-eligible products.

24/7 access to trusted FSA experts via phone, email, or online chat.

The ability to use an FSA debit card and skip the paper claims.

Fast and free shipping on orders over $50.

Accepts all deadline orders until midnight on December 31.

About Health-E Commerce

Health- E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store, HSA Store and WellDeservedHealth, a family of online marketplaces that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill, a popular private-label line of health products that benefits Children's Health Fund and enables customers to make a donation with each purchase. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

