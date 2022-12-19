Submit Release
ROCKY MOUNTAIN SPINE & SPORT OPENS SECOND OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN CASTLE ROCK, COLO.

At 390 S. Wilcox St., Suite B

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain Spine & Sport Physical Therapy's second Castle Rock clinic opened today at 390 S. Wilcox St., Suite B.

Castle Rock South, as it is known, offers appointments 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 303-839-8068 or visit rmsspt.com.

Clinic director Chad Gott has been a practicing therapist for 18 years. He specializes in orthopedics and manual therapy with an emphasis on spine and sports injury rehabilitation.

Gott is a certified orthopedic manual therapist and is certified in dry needling. He earned a bachelor's degree in health and exercise science from La Sierra University and a master's degree in physical therapy from Loma Linda University.

Rocky Mountain's other Castle Rock clinic is at 4284 Trail Boss Drive. It is among nearly 20 locations the company operates in Colorado, mostly in the Denver area.

Rocky Mountain, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rocky-mountain-spine--sport-opens-second-outpatient-clinic-in-castle-rock-colo-301706262.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

