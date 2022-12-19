Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,018 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee State Parks To Start New Year With First Day Hikes

Monday, December 19, 2022 | 09:36am

Tennessee State Parks will ring in the New Year with the annual First Day Hikes on Jan. 1 in parks across Tennessee.

The hikes are for all ages and abilities and will be held at nearly all of the 57 state parks. Hikers are also encouraged to enjoy overnight stays at campsites, cabins or lodge rooms at parks throughout the state.

The hikes are an opportunity to start the year with those New Year’s resolutions for good health or simply to enjoy the beauty of nature in the state parks. Many parks have their own special features for the hikes, and details for the individual parks can be found here.

Hikers are urged to prepare for the weather, have sturdy footwear, and bring water and snacks. The First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states. They begin Tennessee State Parks’ annual Signature Hikes series held throughout the year.

While Tennesseans are encouraged to participate in First Day Hikes, visitors are reminded that the parks are open 365 days a year and are great places anytime to improve mental and physical well-being. Tennessee State Parks have more than 1,000 miles of trails.

You just read:

Tennessee State Parks To Start New Year With First Day Hikes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.