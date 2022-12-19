TAMPA BAY LAW FIRM RECEIVES RECERTIFICATION AS A CONSUMER BANKRUPTCY SPECIALIST
Approval Marks 15 Years of Recognition for the Law Offices of Robert M. GellerTAMPA BAY, FL, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Robert Geller is proud to announce the approval of their application to the American Board of Certification (ABC) Standards Committee for recertification as a Consumer Bankruptcy Specialist. The certification is active for five years.
According to the ABC website, “… certification provides an objective standard that assists the public in making informed decisions in choosing counsel. Additionally, ABC certification encourages attorneys to strive toward excellence, and recognizes those attorneys who have met ABC's rigorous standards.”
“Bankruptcy and creditors' rights law require highly specialized skills. Board certification in specialty areas of the medical profession has long been recognized and accepted by the public as a mark of achievement.”
The approval marks 15 years for the Tampa Bay law firm as a member of the ABC. As a recognition of this achievement, Geller received a wearable pin. The firm is also listed on the ABC website under the Directory of Board-Certified Attorneys.
The ABC certification is a recognized symbol of professionalism and achievement in the bankruptcy and creditors’ rights law industry.
To learn more about the recognition, visit abcworld.org.
