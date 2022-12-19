Governor John Carney Elected 2023 National President of The Council of State Governments

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney was elected National President of The Council of State Governments (CSG) during the organization’s national conference in Honolulu, Hawaii, last week. His one-year term as CSG National President will begin on January 1, 2023.

CSG is a national, nonpartisan association of all elected and appointed state officials from all three branches of state government. Governor Carney succeeds Hawaii Governor David Ige, who served as CSG National President this year.

“During his tenure as a public servant at the local, state and federal level, Governor Carney has distinguished himself as a problem solver and an innovator. He has consistently demonstrated the ability to bring people together and, as a result, he has made produced impressive results for the people he serves,” said David Adkins, CSG Executive Director and CEO. “We are honored to have the Governor of our nation’s first state lead CSG during the organization’s 90th year.”

Governor Carney took office as Delaware’s 74th Governor in January 2017 and began his second term in January 2021. From 2011 to 2017, he represented Delaware in the U.S. House of Representatives. Prior to his election to Congress, he served two terms as Delaware’s Lieutenant Governor.

Governor Ruth Ann Minner, the 72nd Governor of Delaware, served as CSG National President in 2005. Governor Jack Markell, the 73rd Governor of Delaware, also served as CSG National President in 2016.

“I am honored to serve as the National President of The Council of State Governments in 2023,” said Governor Carney. “State leaders focus on getting things done, and it’s important we share best practices and success stories among states, regardless of political party. CSG provides a platform to do just that. I look forward to working with state leaders across the country to advance issues that are important to all of us — making sure we have safe communities, a strong and growing economy, and world-class public schools for all our children.”