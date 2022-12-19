Xandar Kardian Selected as Honoree for Three CES 2023 Innovation Awards, Increasing 3-Year Innovation Award Total to 11
Xandar Kardian’s Digital Radar Solutions Continue to Receive High-Profile Recognition for its Revolutionary Impact in both Healthcare & SecurityTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xandar Kardian, a rapidly-growing Toronto-based company that is an industry leader in developing ultra wide-band radar signal processing technology for presence detection and vital sign monitoring, announces that it has taken home honors for three 2023 CES Innovation Awards - bringing the total number of CES Innovation Awards that the company has won over the last three years to an impressive tally of 11. Xandar Kardian will be showcasing its groundbreaking technology and celebrating these accolades at Booth #8653 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during next month’s exhibitions.
Xandar Kardian’s flagship product is its XK300 autonomous health monitoring solution, which became the world’s first commercially available, contact-free, continuous vital sign monitoring system with FDA 510(k) clearance as a Class II medical device in 2021. Xandar Kardian received the honors for its 2023 CES Innovation Awards in three different categories for three unique offerings, underscoring the widespread application for the company’s digital radar signal processing technology, which can play a pivotal role in saving lives anywhere from senior living facilities to prisons - truly embracing CES 2023’s overarching theme of “Human Security for All.” Xandar Kardian’s three accolades include the following:
Human Security For All: XK-HMC Health Monitoring Technology for Correctional Settings
Self-harm and substance abuse and chronic health conditions are major issues in correctional settings worldwide. It can be difficult to provide wellness monitoring in a way that respects the privacy of inmates. In addition to being tragic, sudden deterioration of inmates can end up costing millions in litigation costs for correctional operators each year if not identified quickly. Xandar Kardian's technology uses radar to automatically and continuously monitor the vital sign of inmates without any wearable or camera looking at them. It can identify potential deterioration in real-time and alert appropriate staff to intervene.
Smart Cities: XK300 Wellness Monitoring & Disinfection in Public Facilities
The recent pandemic spurred a newfound emphasis on the "wellness" factor in public buildings and facilities around the world. Xandar Kardian’s radar technology can discreetly, continuously and autonomously monitor the vital signs of occupants in closed spaces such as public bathrooms, identifying potential emergencies and also help automate disinfection controls.
Home Audio & Video Components & Accessories: XK-SM 100 Stress Management System
As stress management becomes a core priority in the post-pandemic world, Xandar Kardian partnered with lighting and sound engineer companies who developed ways to de-stress employees using circadian rhythm and sound effects to measure the impact on the occupant’s vital signs.
“CES recognizing Xandar Kardian for three more CES Innovation Awards this year further validates our company’s mission to be at the forefront of transforming the future landscape of healthcare and patient monitoring,” said Sam Yang, co-founder and managing director at Xandar Kardian. “The 11 Innovation Awards that Xandar Kardian has received over the last three years illustrate our rapid growth story from a startup to a category leader in radar-based solutions. With new segments such as correctional institutions and major retail corporations expressing more interest than ever in technology that can capture continuous vital sign measurements without any intervention, we’re energized about how many lives we can save in the years to come.”
Xandar Kardian’s three 2023 CES Innovation Award honors represent another milestone in a string of noteworthy recent accolades for the company’s technology. In addition to receiving several CES Innovation Award honors over the last three years, Xandar Kardian’s XK300 was recently selected to TIME’s list of the Best Inventions for 2022 in the Medical Care category. Earlier in 2022, Xandar Kardian was honored as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and the company has forged partnerships with multinational corporations worldwide, ranging from remote monitoring companies to correctional institutions to industry-leading security companies and consumer-facing retailers.
To learn more information on Xandar Kardian and the XK300 Autonomous Health Monitoring Solution, as well as how the company’s autonomous radar monitoring solutions can seamlessly integrate into your healthcare facility, commercial building or corporate office space, visit their website at www.xkcorp.com.
About Xandar Kardian:
Xandar Kardian is a US Delaware C-Corp headquartered in Toronto with international operations spanning Chicago, IL., South Korea, and Singapore, focused on deploying reliable and high accuracy security and healthcare solutions worldwide. Xandar Kardian elevates motion sensor technology to the next level, incorporating radar sensors that monitor vital signs via resting heart rate (RHR) and respiratory rate (RR), providing essential insights into occupant motion, location, and vital sign reading. Founded in 2017, the team behind Xandar Kardian is focused on digital radar signal processing from start-to-finish, having received FDA 510(k) Clearance for its XK300 in April 2021.
Ruben Marinbach
GreenRoom
+1 6462858375
ruben.m@grnrm.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn