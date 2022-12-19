Submit Release
ROGERS & ANDREWS ORTHODONTICS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF GROVETOWN, GA LOCATION

Rogers & Andrews new orthodontic office building

New, state-of-the-Art office where Dr. Andrews and his experienced team create a positive, welcoming environment for patients of all ages and deliver exceptional five-star customer service.

rogers and andrews team with shovels at groundbreaking ceremony

Rogers and Andrews Orthodontics team sitting on stairs

Rogers & Andrews Orthodontics has served families in the CSRA for over 40 years with high-quality orthodontic care.

The Grovetown office located at 785 Gateway Center Blvd., Grovetown, GA (30813), off of I-20 at Exit 190, will open January 4, 2023.

GROVETOWN, GA, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rogers & Andrews Orthodontics is proud to announce the opening of its Grovetown office location on January 4, 2023.

The new state-of-the-art office is located at 785 Gateway Center Blvd., Grovetown, GA (30813), off of I-20 at Exit 190.

Dr. Lee J. Andrews II is a board-certified orthodontic specialist. He is an Invisalign Diamond Plus provider with many years of experience and expertise in designing beautiful smiles with clear aligners, braces, and growth modification appliances.

Dr. Andrews is proud to be involved in the community as well as organized dentistry and has served as president of the Georgia Association of Orthodontists, the Augusta Dental Society, and the Eastern District Dental Society.

Rogers & Andrews Orthodontics has served families in the CSRA for over 40 years with high-quality orthodontic care. In addition to its new Grovetown location, we will also continue to offer orthodontic services in our state-of-the-art Augusta location at 3545 Wheeler Road.

Dr. Andrews and his experienced team create a positive, welcoming environment for patients of all ages and deliver exceptional five-star customer service. They use high-tech iTero intraoral scanners, CBCT imaging, and digital photography to help their patients design and customize their orthodontic treatment plan. Patients can choose to be treated with Invisalign clear aligners or Damon® Ultima self-ligating braces to create healthy, beautiful smiles that last!

Rogers & Andrews Orthodontics invites you to visit one of their two locations to become a part of their orthodontic family. Call them today at 706-733-1182 to begin creating the smile you’ve always wanted.

About Rogers & Andrews Orthodontics
Dr. Lee Andrews II is committed to providing personalized orthodontic treatment for children, teens and adults in Augusta and Grovetown, Georgia. Dr. Andrews is a board-certified orthodontic specialist who personally sees each patient at every appointment. Our practice offers cutting edge treatment options, including braces, Invisalign aligners, and appliances to help modify jaw growth. We work together with patients and families to design and create beautiful smiles that last a lifetime. For more information, visit https://www.smilesinmotion.com/.

