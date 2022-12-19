Consultus Digital Announced as Official Advisor in Canada’s $4 Billion Digital Grant
Consultus Digital selected as a Digital Advisor by the Government of Canada for the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP)TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consultus Digital is proud to be selected as a trusted Digital Advisor by the Government of Canada for the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP), which has $4 billion in funding available for eligible businesses. As a Digital Advisor, Consultus Digital will provide strategic support to Canadian businesses to adopt new technologies that will innovate their business and help them compete in the digital economy.
CDAP offers two types of grants: the Grow Your Business Online grant awards $2,400 to set up e-commerce sales; and the Boost Your Business Technology grant gives businesses up to $15,000. This $15,000 grant can be used towards working with a Digital Advisor, such as Consultus Digital, to initiate digital transformation and innovation. An additional $100,000 interest-free loan can be used to acquire and implement new digital technologies for business.
As a registered Digital Advisor with the Canada Digital Adoption Program, Consultus Digital is excited to support Canadian businesses in taking the first step towards digital transformation and innovation in the highly competitive digital economy. Consultus Digital will provide businesses expert advice and support on digital adoption to modernize and streamline key business processes.
With Consultus Digital as a CDAP advisor, eligible businesses can get a tailored digital adoption plan that meets their unique needs and the challenges they face in the current market. Businesses will obtain the benefit of having a comprehensive strategy and roadmap for implementing new technologies that target areas of improvement and innovation.
As a CDAP advisor, Consultus Digital will provide a turnkey solution, from identifying opportunities for digital adoption, to implementing new tools for web design and development, lead generation and tracking, customer service, internal communication, and more.
“Our work as Digital Advisors stem from the heart of our mission: to empower Canadian businesses to do better business, with the full support of a comprehensive digital strategy that helps them improve the way they sell, connect with customers, and grow. Being selected as a Digital Advisor among thousands of agencies across Canada is a testament to our years of dedication and excellence in the industry,” says Jake Matzanke, Director of Digital Strategy at Consultus Digital, who leads teams in delivering digital advisory services through CDAP.
With a $4 billion dollar investment from the Canadian government, Canada Digital Adoption Program aims to support 160,000 small businesses across the country over four years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognizes this value of this crucial investment by applauding the “incredible resilience [of small businesses] over the last two years as they faced unprecedented challenges from the pandemic.”
The Prime Minister considers supporting small businesses a “top priority” for the government, using the CDAP to empower businesses with digital tools and help them create jobs for young Canadians. Echoing this statement, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng encourages entrepreneurs to “apply for the CDAP and leverage technology to grow their business and access new customers around the world.”
Applications for the Canada Digital Adoption Plan are now open. As a registered Digital Advisor for CDAP, Consultus Digital can provide more information on eligibility of small businesses and the application process. For eligibility criteria and steps on how to apply.
About Consultus Digital
Consultus Digital is a leading performance marketing agency in Toronto. Consultus delivers a combined, highly specialized approach to digital marketing and sales enablement to accelerate the growth of Canadian businesses. With a complete suite of marketing services, data-driven insights, and sales enablement initiatives, Consultus empowers brands in adopting new digital solutions that maximize performance and growth.
