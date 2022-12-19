Deeland Investments Ltd - Review of efficient capital markets transaction
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, December 19, 2022 -- * Securities transactions and investments in small caps
* Transactions of around EUR 135 million in the first half of 2022
* Completed acquisitions (cash compensation, squeeze-out)
* Negotiation talks with top European companies
* Focus on finance and real estate sectors
* Focus on conservative financial structures
* Acquisition transactions and cash compensation offers in the
pipeline for 2023
Looking back on capital market transactions from the first half of 2022, Deeland Investments Ltd. plans further investments and innovative, strategic coordination for acquisition deals. After successful transactions from the last few financial years, Deeland Investments has also expanded and successfully arranged its investment activities in the first half of 2022 with a volume of over EUR 135 million. The asset quality in the current market environment has improved.Banks have accelerated their exit from the financing market and further optimized their financing capacities. Deeland Investments expects market conditions to remain challenging in the coming months.
“We are satisfied with our previous successful investments in 2022 and are preparing for our next project in the first half of 2023. Last but not least, the latest developments on the financial markets create new opportunities to adjust the earnings structures,” says Brook Land, Director of Deeland Investments Ltd.“Further investments are planned in the first half of 2023 to develop new strategies and combine advantages of higher returns in regulation. ‘’With our many years of experience and our diverse team, we can take advantage of market opportunities. Further acquisition orders are announced for March 2023'' added Anita Penny Land of Deeland Investments Ltd in London.
About Deeland Investments Ltd
Deeland Investments Ltd is an independent wealth manager and financial services provider. The company specializes in the management of alternative asset classes and has proven expertise in takeover transactions. The company also offers investment solutions for institutional clients. Established in 1952, Deeland Investments Ltd employs independent staff around the world and is regulated by international financial regulators. Deeland Investments Ltd currently has around EUR 685 million in assets under management with around EUR 1.3 billion in assets under management (as at 31 March 2022).
Michael Busch
Börsenkompass Europe
