Attorney General Moody Calls on Biden to Restore Drug Czar to Cabinet-Level Post

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The opioid crisis, fueled by illicit fentanyl from Mexico, continues to rage, killing tens of thousands of Americans every year. With Title 42 set to expire this week, we can only imagine how much more fentanyl will make it across the border under the cover of a massive migration surge. I am demanding that the president take this crisis seriously, and work to stop the large amounts of this deadly drug flooding into our country, including restoring the nation’s drug czar position back to a cabinet post.”

In a letter to President Biden, Attorney General Moody calls for the position of ONDCP Director to be moved to a cabinet-level post. In 2009, while Biden served as Vice President, the Obama administration removed the ONDCP Director from a cabinet-level position to a presidential appointment, inhibiting the coordination of the country's priorities and policies for fighting illicit drugs.

This transfer will bring accountability and provide the office flexibility in fighting the influx of fentanyl across the border. The move would elevate the drug czar to better serve as a check on the administration’s terrible immigration policies fueling the opioid crisis. This action is needed now as Title 42 is set to expire. The rule’s expiration brings the potential for a massive migrant surge, which could fuel even more of the lethal substance to be smuggled into the country.

Fentanyl is now the number one killer of adults aged