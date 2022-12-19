ALERION AVIATION ADDS GULFSTREAM G200 PRIVATE JET
Nationally recognized leader in aircraft management and charterWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alerion Aviation, a leading aircraft charter, management, aircraft sales and maintenance company has added Gulfstream G200 to its charter fleet of aircraft.
Alerion Aviation will offer the aircraft for charter flights. This super midsize aircraft will complement the company’s large cabin, long-range aircraft fleet. The Gulfstream G200 aircraft provides a sophisticated and efficient aircraft offering seating for 10 passengers, free high -speed Wi-Fi, large cabin monitors and full forward galley on board to ensure each journey is a comfortable one.
The advantages of the G200 jet model are a large cabin and baggage capacity, high speed, 3,000 nm range the ability to fly to most destinations within the U.S. and it is capable of transatlantic operations. “Alerion Aviation is proud to offer our charter clients this gorgeous completely refreshed Private Jet” says Bob Seidel, CEO.
Alerion Aviation’s Charter Management Program helps owners maximize the return on their aircraft investment, handling every detail of managing and maintaining aircraft in a transparent manner so that all that is left for owners is to enjoy their “Personal Sky”
About Alerion Aviation
Alerion Aviation, with bases in New York Florida and California, provides an unmatched level of service, safety, and privacy for private jet charters as well as aircraft management, maintenance, and worldwide aviation consulting. It manages and operates 19 midsize, super-mid, and heavy jets, all available for charter. The company's commitment to safety has garnered prestigious, third-party ratings, including the ARGUS Platinum Elite Rating, Wyvern, and IS-BAO (International Standard for Business Aviation Operations) Stage 3 certification. For more information, please call (855.fly.alrn) or visit flyalerion.com.
