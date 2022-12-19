Cohesion and Datawatch Systems Announce Partnership for Rapid Deployment of Cloud-to-Cloud Access Control for Buildings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cohesion, a smart building technology company, has partnered with Datawatch Systems, a managed access control solutions provider, to bring rapid, cloud-to-cloud access control services to buildings.
“With this partnership, we are able to launch a full tenant experience app, complete with access control integrations and mobile keycard in as little as one day,” said Nik Patel, CTO, and Co-Founder of Cohesion. “With a single app and credential for building and suite-level access, it is easy to leverage existing building systems for any building, portfolio, or enterprise solution.”
By partnering with Datawatch and Cohesion, CRE owners and operators can offer smart, integrated technology platform in their buildings. The combination of the two technologies automatically brings real-time occupancy insights within the building app. The Cohesion insights normalize the occupancy data in a clean, easy-to-read Occupancy Insights Dashboard. This provides management occupancy trends over time and valuable knowledge, including which days of the week are most busy, what time of the day has the most traffic and which tenant companies have the most people in the building.
“Datawatch partnering with Cohesion provides a great opportunity to enhance the end user’s access control experience with the Cohesion tenant experience app. By seamlessly integrating Datawatch’s mobile access credential and visitor management solution, Datawatch and Cohesion have helped to empower tenants and property management teams in their workplace ecosystem,” said Kenny Reed, Datawatch’s Director of Business Development.
Cloud-to-cloud access control with a Cohesion and Datawatch partnership offers many benefits, including remote management – it eliminates the need for building management to physically come to buildings to allow entry, revoke credentials, or monitor traffic. It also offers reduced maintenance and upgrade costs and can reduce the need for additional IT personnel.
“Our partnership includes centralized integration support that leverages the institutional knowledge and expertise from both companies at once,” said Patel. “This allows for simple scalability, additional customization capabilities, and no additional work. This is a tremendous benefit for our customers.”
About Cohesion
Cohesion is a software platform that is leading the way in smart building technology – seamlessly connecting critical systems with the human ecosystem, simplifying management through transparent operations, and increasing asset value for owners by delivering better tenant experiences and powerful insights. Cohesion offers a secure and comprehensive platform that harnesses building information by uniting workflows and disparate systems to provide actionable insights for improving building operations and enhancing tenant experiences. Cloud-based and IoT-enabled, Cohesion’s platform is customizable, scalable, and optimizable to the latest technology developments in the market.
About Datawatch
Datawatch is an industry-leading access control solution provider in the US. As a trusted industry leader for nearly 40 years, Datawatch Systems provides advanced technology solutions that ensure complete protection for valued assets for building owners, property managers, and tenants. Clients rely on Datawatch Systems' portfolio of customized and integrated access control, emergency management, contactless mobile access solutions, and services to provide 24x7x365 peace of mind.
