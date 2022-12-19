This is how consumers rate employer seals
A master's thesis examined numerous awards for top employers. The results of the thesis show the criteria by which consumers evaluate such awards.
The subjectively perceived credibility of a seal of approval for top employers is crucial. Less important is the awareness of the cachet.”BERLIN, GERMANY, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A master's thesis examined numerous awards for employers (employer seals or cachets for employers). The results of the thesis show the criteria by which consumers evaluate such awards. In addition, the trustworthiness and awareness of employer seals was investigated through a survey.
The shortage of skilled workers has been increasing for years and more and more companies are competing for the existing workforce. It is becoming increasingly difficult for SMEs in particular to find the right employees. Large companies have the edge in the battle for skilled workers because of their high profile. The question is often no longer whether you will get some applications to choose from, but rather whether you will get applications.
It is therefore obvious for many companies to stand out from other employers with an employer seal and thus communicate the attractiveness of their own company as an employer.
To learn more about employer seals, Oliver Scharfenberg, the managing director and owner of SQC-QualityCert GmbH, a company that offers certifications according to the standards of the DIQP Deutsches Institut für Qualitätsstandards und -prüfung e.V. (German Institute for Quality Standards and Testing), examined employer seals as part of his master's thesis.
The subjectively perceived credibility of a quality seal for top employers is decisive
Within the scope of the investigation, it was determined that there are three decisive criteria for the assessment of employer seals. These are the type of certifier, its trustworthiness and its awareness. However, the awareness of an employer seal is of secondary importance. Of particular importance, however, is the subjectively perceived credibility of the seal provider. In order to find out how different employer seals differ with regard to their subjectively perceived trustworthiness and awareness, a survey was conducted.
The selection of suitable test persons for the survey was carried out by the company Consumerfieldwork GmbH as an independent field service provider. The company offers its services to universities and independent research institutions, among others, and has the appropriate panels for conducting the survey.
Survey identifies trustworthy and well-known employer seals (seals of approval for top employers)
Two survey groups were formed and a total of 1000 representatively selected respondents were interviewed. In the first step, consumers were asked unaided about quality seals they were familiar with. Subsequently, the test persons were shown various employer seals used in Germany with their seal graphics. These were then rated according to their familiarity and trustworthiness. In addition, the respondents were asked to rate various statements.
As a result, it can be stated that the unaided survey hardly provided any employer seals. Rather, the topic of organic, among other things, was the focus for most consumers when they think of quality seals.
In the aided survey, subjects were shown different seal graphics. For subjectively perceived trustworthiness, the most important criterion according to the master's thesis, values between 34.03% and 11.79% were achieved, for awareness 47% and 4.74%.
In addition, the survey revealed that 45.6% of respondents are critical when companies award seals of approval for profit. 42.5% are less skeptical when an award is given by an independent association or neutral organization.
The master's thesis also showed that the vast majority of consumers know nothing or very little about the underlying methods used in awarding employer seals. Thus, it can be stated that an employer seal is better than no employer seal. Whereby an employer seal alone does not make an employer attractive, of course.
The background to the study, with appropriate infographics and the current results for a large number of employer seals, can be requested free of charge at https://www.sqc-cert.de/arbeitgeber-awards-auszeichnungen/ and https://www.diqp.eu/arbeitgebersiegel-top-arbeitgeber/
