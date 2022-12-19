Submit Release
Fortune Ranks Georgia State’s Flexible MBA Program Among Top 25 Public University Programs

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flexible MBA program offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is a top 25 public university program (25th), according to part-time MBA rankings from Fortune. Among programs offered by all universities, Robinson’s part-time MBA is 43rd.

 The publication determined rankings using school responses to questionnaires, data on school websites, and information collected from companies and executives.

“Our Flexible MBA is more relevant than ever and popular with students and employers,” said Brian Jennings, associate dean for graduate programs and executive education. “With faculty spanning business disciplines as well as computer science, engineering, and data science, we ensure our graduates develop both business acumen and high-demand skills such as analytics consulting, digital transformation, and fintech.” 

Georgia State’s Flexible MBA is designed for business professionals pursuing a master’s degree while working full-time. Courses are taken at the student’s preferred time, location, and pace. Degrees can be customized by focusing on specific career pathways, embedding graduate certificates, adding concentrations, or earning dual degrees.

Jenifer Shockley
J. Mack Robinson College of Business
404-413-7078
jshockley@gsu.edu

