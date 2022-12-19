HYLANT HIRES NICK FRATALONIE AS CLEVELAND MARKET PRESIDENT

Employee Photo with City Background

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nick Fratalonie, one of the industry’s leading insurance experts, has joined Hylant as the Cleveland market president, the company announced Monday.

A respected name in the insurance industry, Fratalonie brings more than 18 years of experience to his role. Previously serving as an account executive for a large insurance company, Fratalonie’s primary focus as office president will be on the growth of the Cleveland office. His knowledge will create a strategic direction to drive the Ohio region’s revenue growth while meeting the ever-increasing insurance needs of Hylant clients.

“Having worked closely with Hylant over the years, I have always been impressed with their dedication to clients and positive workplace culture,” said Fratalonie. “I am thrilled to now be part of this mission and continue these endeavors.”

Fratalonie’s appointment comes on the heels of Hylant’s recent investments in executive risk, transactional risk, and cyber risk as the company continues to expand services and spur growth.

“We are beyond excited to have Nick join the Hylant family,” said Chris Godley, CEO of Hylant’s Northeast region. “We are confident that Nick’s passion, energy and expertise will lead us into the next chapter of growth in Ohio.”

Fratalonie has been recognized extensively for his leadership and insurance expertise. He has received multiple promotions and advancements throughout his career. Additionally, he is an active community member and involved in local youth athletics.