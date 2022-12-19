The Beat London 103.6FM & Digital Mind State Launch "Tech This Out News ™" - The First BIPOC-Driven Tech News on Web3
The First Culture-Driven Technology News- Content on Emerging and Converging Trends in Web3 for BIPOC Community
"We are leveraging the power of radio, to usher in education and call to action in Web 3 for the BIPOC community," Mike Johns, Founder of Digital Mind State”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beat London 103.6FM partners with Digital Mind State to Launch Tech This Out News - The First Culture-Driven Technology News Source Featuring Content on Emerging and Converging Trends in Web3
— Mike Johns
With a focus on Web3, Tech This Out News equips and empowers urban listening audiences with leading consumer trends, business and e-commerce innovation; subject matter experts offer web3 education and digital content monetization opportunities globally
Today, Digital Mind State, the nation’s preeminent digital consumer tech and culture platform, launches Tech This Out News, an original podcast informing global listening audiences on the future of technology, entertainment, entrepreneurship, ventures, and trends in e-commerce innovation for the culture.
Tech This Out News is a weekly radio show delivering tech entrepreneur tactics, breaking tech news, and advancing the adoption of Web3 technologies on The Beat London’s website. Each episode will feature interviews with the who’s who of Web3, as well as tech experts and brands innovating at the intersection of technology, entertainment, e-commerce and culture.
"We are thrilled to announce Tech This Out News' original podcast,'" said Deji Awokoya, Chief Operating Officer for THE BEAT LONDON 103.6FM. "Tech This Out News provides expert advice and teachings to empower our audience. The show is authentic, allowing listeners to hear candid conversations where science fiction becomes science fact. I think our listeners will find the show to be very informative."
Created by Mike Johns, an accomplished business leader known for his track record of working on futuristic technologies which drive social change, Tech This Out News will feature content from a rotating collective of subject-matter experts. Its inaugural contributors include:
Ronjini Joshua, CEO and founder of The Silver Telegram, a Public Relations agency focused on launching and marketing emerging technologies. Ronjini has helped more than 100 startups develop messaging, launch new products and gain investor and media attention to drive business adoption and growth.
Expert Digital Strategist and Certified Metaverse Expert, Askia Underwood, U.S. Business Director of global digital product development studio Miroma Project Factory. Askia's career focus is innovating at the intersection of culture and digital, and the development of immersive, experiential content, products and connected consumer experiences for Fortune 1000 brands. Her work as a Digital Strategist, actively drives consumer behavior, Askia is often tapped to curate experiential brand moments which motivate consumers to act (watch, share, buy or donate) online.
About The Beat London
The Beat London 103.6FM is a London based broadcast platform specializing in black urban music which is now recognised as the most accessible music genre worldwide. Black urban music stretches from Beyonce, Drake, Rihanna, Wizkid, Burna Boy Davido, Stormzy, Kranium, Verni Aliade etc who are all huge global superstars. The beat London 103.GFM has a distinct playlist and content that encompasses the melting pot that is London. The Beat London 103.6FM is a natural home for emerging genres and we support independent British music. Genres include Hip Hop, RnB, Reggae, Dancehall, Soca,Afrobeats, House, Grime and Garage/UKG. The Beat London 103.6FM is a multi platform radio station that can be heard on FM, on DAB, on mobile via our apps (android and apple store) and online via our website- https://thebeat1036.com/
About Digital Mind State:
Digital Mind State is a multidimensional strategic agency that continues to disrupt technology and all aspects of culture. We are rebelliously creative and innovative with our approach to creating solutions for the brands we serve. In a data driven world, we live and breathe results. If an ideal doesn’t move at scale or move customers to purchase, we are not interested. Digital Mind State is at the forefront of ushering brands into a web (X) world, connecting people x brands x culture. Tech This Out News™ is the property of Digital Mind State. Tech This Out News™ creates original content and delivers breaking news trends and topics that align technology, innovation, pop culture, music, activism, with entertainment and education. For more information, visit our website: https://digitalmindstate.com/
