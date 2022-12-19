IC Announces over $26,000 for The Great Holiday GiveBack
More than 50 Local organizations receive donations from annual program
Our Great Holiday GiveBack program enables us to make an impact during the holiday season with so many deserving non-profits in our region nominated by our caring members and dedicated team.”FITCHBURG, MA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IC Credit Union is proud to announce that nominations have closed in its Great Holiday Giveback program, and more than 50 winning charities and non-profits have been selected. Winning charities were nominated by IC members and IC team members to receive $1,000 donations in their name. Additionally, each charity nominated by IC team members that didn’t receive the winning sum received $100 – all for a total of $26,300 going into 57 local non-profit organizations throughout Central Massachusetts.
— Christopher Hendry, President and CEO
“IC has a long history of giving back to our community”, commented Christopher Hendry, President and CEO. “For the second year in a row, our Great Holiday GiveBack program enables us to make an impact during the holiday season with so many deserving non-profits in our region nominated by our caring members and dedicated team. We’re humbled to play a small role in making our community better.”
The winning organizations are all deeply engaged in empowering and assisting community members in need. Animal shelters, after-school organizations, children and family services, and cancer research and support programs are among the groups nominated by both members and team members.
To spotlight these organizations and their work, IC reached out to the people who nominated them to explain in their own words why each charity is so vital within the communities they serve.
For these interviews and more information on each organization please visit iccreditunion.org/giveback.
About IC Credit Union:
Founded in 1928 in Fitchburg, Mass., IC Credit Union serves 35,000 members in six counties in the Commonwealth including Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Worcester. Throughout their history, IC has been committed to improving the well-being of their members and the community through education and exceptional quality products and services. To become a member or for more information, call 800.262.1001 or visit www.iccreditunion.org.
Mission Statement:
Our mission is to simplify how people and businesses save, borrow, and manage their financial lives. We do this by building trusted relationships through service and education; and always striving to help our members meet their life’s financial challenges and opportunities.
Vision Statement:
Our vision is to create prosperity and financial wellbeing for our members and the communities in which they live.
